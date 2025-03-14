Dodgers' 193-Pound Prospect Squatted 850 Pounds This Spring
One of the fastest-rising prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system is outfielder Zyhir Hope.
The Dodgers acquired Hope last offseason in a trade with the Chicago Cubs that keeps looking better and better for L.A.
The Dodgers traded former top prospect Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte to the Cubs for two younger prospects in Hope and left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris.
Ferris is now the No. 4 prospect in the Dodgers organization, per MLB Pipeline, while Hope is No. 6. Busch was ranked as high as No. 3 in 2021 and 2022.
While Hope has already impressed in limited time in the Dodgers system, slashing .290/.419/.484 in 61 games last year, he's arguably been even more impressive in the weight room this spring.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 193-pound outfielder squatted an unbelievable 850 pounds this spring.
"Outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, squatted 850 pounds earlier this spring. (For context, a 400-pound squat is considered excellent.)" Passan wrote. "Hope, acquired in the Michael Busch trade last year, hit .290/.419/.484 in his first full minor league season last year and could shoot up prospect rankings in 2025, making an already-excellent farm system that much better."
Hope got four hits in 21 at-bats this spring, including an impressive opposite field home run.
He's also made some impressive catches in left field.
Hope's play caught the attention of manager Dave Roberts during his time with the big league club this spring.
“Zyhir, he’s one of those guys that obviously put himself on the radar last year. We’re going to be hearing a lot more about him," Roberts said. "If you can put together a young player with the makeup and skillset, he’s the guy.”
Hope isn't expected to debut anytime soon, but he appears to be yet another rising star in the Dodgers organization.
