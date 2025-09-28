Padres Star Praises Dodger Stadium Environment Ahead of Postseason
It doesn't take a lifelong baseball veteran to understand that the postseason has a different aura surrounding it than a regular season contest.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers get closer to October, Jake Cronenworth of the divisional foe San Diego Padres spoke on not just the electricity in the air for the playoffs, but specifically what sets Dodger Stadium apart in the Fall.
“Just the atmosphere,” Cronenworth said. “Not just [Petco Park], which is amazing as we’ve seen, but even on the road, I think it’s a cool thing. Every team has its own unique environment that’s toward their stadium and toward their team and I think that’s what makes the playoffs so special. Philly was awesome. Dodger Stadium is always a great road environment (and so is) New York.
“That’s what makes baseball so special.”
For 162 games in the regular season, the arduous MLB regular season is played to lead up to a high-stakes finale through October. Famously, it isn't always the team with the best record or the largest payroll, but it comes down to which team can get hot at the right time.
This leads to underdog stories, heartbreak, and unforgettable moments throughout the gauntlet of playoff baseball, but the energy that each home park can provide, as Cronenworth noted, can help turn the tides of an entire season.
The Padres and Dodgers won't meet up in the postseason unless it is in the NL Championship Series. Given the drama-filled regular season battles between the two teams that featured stars getting pegged with pitches, bench-clearing brawls, and no shortage of tense moments, there is no telling what that hypothetical matchup would entail.
The Dodgers have had plenty of shortcomings this season, and even with the postseason mere days away, there are still many unanswered questions.
One of the biggest reasons that postseason baseball has such a different feel, however, is the players. The nationally televised games, the more expensive tickets, and the colder weather all play into the atmosphere, but the ones who live out the dreams of millions watching at home are the ones creating the next chapters of baseball lore.
Regardless of who is playing the Dodgers in the postseason, expect the stakes to be much higher, but the only question will be if the players can match the anticipation that Dodger Stadium will create.
