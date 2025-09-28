Dodgers Veteran Reveals What He Wants to Do After Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been lucky enough to have contributions from all corners of the roster this season, but as the postseason nears, it is worth thinking about what the future holds.
One of the leaders of the Dodgers both in the clubhouse and on the diamond (as shown with a .286 batting average during the month of September) is Miguel Rojas.
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain spoke to the veteran leader about perhaps pursuing a managerial role after his playing days are over, something that many around the baseball world see as a natural next step for him.
"One hundred percent. That's one of my goals," said Rojas. "I want to coach, I want to kind of put my input and the whole experience I have playing the game and learning the game from others, learning from coaches, learning from my teammates, playing around the best in the game for a long time, I feel like I could have a critical opportunity to help the next generation, and even the generation that we have right now.
"I don't want to get away from the game, I want to stay in the game for as long as I have an opportunity and I'm looking forward to doing that. I don't know what my role is gonna be, what path I'm gonna have to take, but I want to keep all the avenues open for me to kind of stay in the game and help the next generation."
Rojas is often the one making the toasts at team dinners or celebrations and is one of the most respected leaders in baseball, but at 36 years old, he continues to show that he is far more than just the "unc" of the team and has been a key contributor for the defending champions.
Rojas got off to a slow start, batting just .184 with a .389 OPS across his first 14 games, but really started to ease into things in April. A rough .171 batting average during the month of May proved to be out of the ordinary as Rojas hasn't hit below .250 in a given month since.
Rojas has a well below average strikeout rate of just 14.1 percent, and constantly displays his plate discipline with an above average 17.5 percent whiff rate.
Defensively, Rojas has an Outs Above Average ranking in the 90th percentile, something that has certainly come in handy amid the Dodgers' depth problems on defense this season.
