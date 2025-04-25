Dodgers Hit Season-Low in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers were just swept in a two-game series in Chicago, and their performance is starting to cause some concern.
Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras ranked the defending champions as the fourth-best team in the league, the Dodgers' lowest spot yet this season.
"The New York Mets, riding a seven-game win streak, shot up the boards and into the top spot ahead of the National League West powerhouses," Camras writes. "Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers, after being swept by the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series, fell yet again, hitting their lowest mark of the season thus far."
The L.A. lineup has lost its firepower, and has struggled to take quality at-bats as of late.
Even Shohei Ohtani, who has earned a reputation for doing the impossible in ever situation, has not been able to get out of the offensive funk. Ohtani has recorded three hits in his last 21 at-bats. He’s slashing .261/.358/.489 with a .848 OPS on the year.
Ohtani had the chance to save the Dodgers Wednesday night against the Cubs, with runners on at second and third in the sixth inning. Like so many times before, there were two outs and Ohtani was at the plate.
The reigning NL MVP uncharacteristically chased a fastball that was up and inside. The Dodgers went on to lose, 7-6, at Wrigley Field, and manager Dave Roberts believes his designated hitter is being too aggressive at the plate.
“He had a fastball to hit and just got too big with the swing. Where all you need is a base hit right there,” Roberts said, via The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “I think a little bit this series, and even that last game in Texas when he came back, there was a little over-aggressiveness. The swing is a little bit longer than it typically is.
“I don’t know if he’s trying to do something, trying too hard. There’s a couple walks in there. But there’s other times where he’s getting himself out instead of taking a walk if given to him.”
Once the Dodgers lineup finds its rhythm, the defending champions should begin to cruise through the season. L.A. certainly has the talent to beat any team in the league, it's just a matter of whether the squad executes.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.