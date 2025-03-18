Dodgers Hope Mookie Betts is Available for Domestic Opening Day on March 27
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without their starting shortstop for Opening Day overseas at the Tokyo Dome.
More news: Evaluators Think Surprise NL Outfielder Could Unseat Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as MVP
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has been dealing with an illness that prevented him from playing in either exhibition game in Japan. The unrelenting virus has been such a burden on Betts that the Dodgers are considering sending the star home.
“We’re contemplating that because there is a thought to potentially get him back home, get him in his normal environment, sleep schedule,” Roberts said. “I think the question is what’s best to get him ready for (domestic) Opening Day (on March 27). We’re still talking. That’s on the table (sending him home early).”
Betts essentially has 10 days to rest and recover before domestic Opening Day, and the Dodgers are hoping the six-time Gold Glove winner is ready to assume his new infield position by L.A.'s home opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.
The 32-year-old is making an unprecedented transition from right field to shortstop this season. Betts spent the offseason training to be the Dodgers' Opening Day shortstop, and worked with five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.
According to Tulowitzki, Betts can be an elite defender at both positions.
“I wouldn’t say this for anybody else that’s just spent however many years in the outfield and then go to the infield,” Tulowitzki said of a position change that has no equivalent in recent baseball history. “But I can truly tell you, I think he can be an elite defender at the position — which is just crazy to say."
Fans are eager to witness Betts play at shortstop in 2025, but there's no confirmation the star will be ready for the Dodgers' domestic Opening Day.
Hopefully, 10 days proves sufficient time for Betts to recover from his illness.
More news: Former Dodgers, Yankees All-Star Outfielder Announces Shocking Position Change
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.