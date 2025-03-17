Evaluators Think Surprise NL Outfielder Could Unseat Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani as MVP
Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed a number of evaluators made the same bold statement ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' season-opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on Tuesday.
According to the baseball insider, some believe Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani might not be the 2025 National League Most Valuable Player. Instead, a young outfielder has the chance to unseat the global icon.
That young outfielder is Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio.
"Multiple evaluators say Chourio has as good a chance as anyone in the NL to unseat Ohtani as MVP," writes Passan. "Still just 21, Chourio homered 21 times and stole 22 bases last season before he could legally drink alcohol."
More news: Dodgers Manager Hints at Winner of Major Spring Competition Ahead of Opening Day
Chourio became the first player in Major League history to secure a 20/20 season as a 20-year-old. In addition to those stats, he finished the season with a .275 batting average and had 79 RBIs.
While it wasn't a 50/50 season like Ohtani had, it was very impressive for a rookie.
It took Chourio some time to adjust to the big leagues but once he was comfortable, he was almost unstoppable.
Across the second half of the season, he had an .888 OPS, launched 16 home runs, and drove in 63 runs. He followed that up going 5-for-11 against the New York Mets in the Wild Card Series.
Unlike Ohtani, when he signed his 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season, Chourio was unknown despite securing a record-setting eight-year, $82 million deal at the 2023 Winter Meetings. It was unprecedented at the time for a player without MLB experience.
More news: Dodgers Insider Predicts Roki Sasaki Will Become One of NL's Best Pitchers in 2025
Chourio doesn't want to set his expectations too high for 2025 but he did crack a smile when asked if a 30/30 season was in his sights.
“I have some goals,” he said. “I’m not going to say. It’s too early right now. But I have some [goals] I’m working hard to get to. I have some stats that I want to chase, but it’s too early to say.”
As for Ohtani, he would like to stay healthy after not pitching at all last season due to having UCL surgery. He also suffered a torn labrum sliding awkwardly into second base during the World Series that required an offseason procedure.
Ohtani will continue as the designated hitter for the Dodgers until he gets the all-clear to return to the mound sometime in 2025.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.