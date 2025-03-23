Dodgers Implementing Easier Way for Fans to Get Into Dodger Stadium in 2025
A few changes are coming to Dodger Stadium for the 2025 seasons, including facial recognition for faster ticketless entry.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs With National League Rival Powerhouse
The Go-Ahead Entry technology "uses a camera that will authenticate fans, automatically scanning tickets once identified. Fans can register using the MLB Ballpark app and enjoy the ultimate hands-free, free-flow experience entering the ballpark."
The system will be available at three entry points at Dodger Stadium, including Left Centerfield, Right Field Reserve, and Left Field Reserve gates.
Participation is not mandatory, but is available for fans who are at least 18 years old.
Dodger Stadium was under construction the entire offseason, and there will be additional exciting updates for both players and fans.
Earlier this month, Dodgers president Stan Kasten confirmed the stadium would be ready for the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels, which begins Sunday.
“We’re there,” Kasten told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “We’re going to be ready for our first exhibition game with the Angels on the 23rd, and of course, for our big opening series starting on the 27th.”
The focus of the offseason remodel was on the clubhouse, which had not been updated in over a decade.
“We have tinkered around the edges for fans like adding a couple new things in the plaza, which has become such a smash popular area, something we opened in the last five years,”Kasten told McKain on Dodgers Dougout Live.
“This was about the long overdue renovations to the clubhouse, adding another batting cage, making the clubhouse kind of a more modern clubhouse,” Kasten said. “Twelve years ago when we did it the first time, we were state-of-the-art and there’s an arms race among teams that are always competing with each other and we had become no longer state-of-the-art. Now, we’re top of the pyramid again in terms of areas for players to train, areas for them to practice, tools for both coaches and players, modern technology that wasn’t available 12 years ago. We’ve also built in adaptability for things that might be coming down the road in the next five or 10 years. That was overdue, and it’s going to be great.
“I will tell you, I had breakfast with two players this morning and they told me, as excited as they are to get their rings, they’re really excited to see the clubhouse because they’ve heard so many great things about it.”
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has Over 4 Times Amount of Instagram Followers as Next MLB Player
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.