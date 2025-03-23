Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Has Over 4 Times Amount of Instagram Followers as Next MLB Player
The Los Angeles Dodgers have undeniable talent on their roster headlined by the reigning National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani.
In addition to becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs and steal 50 or more bases last season, there are a few other things that set him apart from the average star in the majors.
According to a study by Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, Ohtani has over four-times as many followers on Instagram than the second place MLB star.
At 9.1 million followers on the social media platform, second place Mike Trout is at a modest 2.2 million and third place Fernando Tatis Jr. is at 2 million as well.
Another key facet to Ohtani's game that nobody this century is able to match, is that in addition to his offensive dominance, he is still ramping up a return to the pitcher's mound.
Although he hasn't thrown an MLB pitch since 2023, Ohtani is in the final stages of recovery from a UCL surgery that kept him from pitching in 2024. He is expected to make his pitching debut in a Dodgers uniform this season.
Dave Roberts, manager of the Dodgers, spoke on what it was like to see Ohtani's impact firsthand as the Dodgers opened up their season in Tokyo, Japan, about a three-hour train ride from where the MVP was born.
“You know, I know Shohei puts his pants on just like we all do, one leg at a time. But if there’s ever a superhero, I think Shohei just seems like a superhero,” Roberts said. “In the biggest of games or the biggest of moments, he seems to always deliver.”
Superhero-like impact off the field and superhero-like abilities on it have helped etch Ohtani's name into baseball lore forever. As Ohtani has already done so much for the organization, it was just the first of a 10-year contract with L.A. and there is still so much more for the superstar to accomplish.
