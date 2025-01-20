Dodgers Infielder Hints at Big Change for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas sparked a buzz when he posted two pictures of him playing in 2014. The veteran made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014.
One picture of him wearing a No. 72 Dodgers jersey said: "It's time."
The second picture of Rojas wearing his old number with the Dodgers read: "Back to the Roots."
Now that Roki Sasaki has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, fans are wondering what number he will be wearing. The 23-year-old definitely can't wear the number he wore with the Chiba Lotte Marines (17) since Shohei Ohtani wears it.
Rojas gave fans a clue as to which number the Japanese phenom will choose.
With Rojas giving up No. 11, it could mean Sasaki will take the number. Japanese news outlet Sponichi reported Sasaki would be wearing No. 11 with the Dodgers. Sponichi also reported the 23-year-old pitcher would be going to the Dodgers before it was announced in the States.
Since his return to the Dodgers in 2023, Rojas has made a huge impact on the field and in the clubhouse. His leadership is a beloved quality within the Dodgers organization.
Earlier this offseason, Rojas told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain he hopes to retire as a Dodger.
“I would like to retire with the Dodgers,” Rojas told McKain. “My personal goal and my personal expectation is to play two more years, so ‘25 and ‘26. After ‘26 I’ll be done with my baseball, with my playing career after that.
“I would never say no to a big league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, don’t get me wrong. But I am definitely looking to finish my career here, because this is what I find a real reason to play baseball for and to be good for, other than just my numbers and my own money and my own privilege, which is playing 10 years in the Big Leagues. I already conquered that I just want to be good at what I do, and I want to be helpful to my teammates and my people.”
