Dodgers Urged to Move $365 Million Superstar Down in Lineup
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller proposes the Los Angeles Dodgers should move All-Star shortstop Mookie Betts down in the lineup amidst his uncharacteristic struggles this season.
"[Dodgers manager] Dave Roberts recently bumped Betts from the 2-hole up to the leadoff spot for a 10-game stretch, hoping to spark something," said Miller. "Instead, he went 8-for-42 (.190) while the Dodgers continued to struggle.
"Benching Betts simply isn't on the table, but dropping him to seventh or eighth in the order and putting either Andy Pages or the newly acquired Alex Call in his usual spot until he starts showing signs of turning things around could be the play here."
Roberts moved Betts back to second in the order and he has had a successful couple of games, which the Dodgers will hope to build upon during his slump.
Betts has had potentially the worst season of his career in 2025, and has just a .670 OPS this season. He has never finished a season with an OPS below .800. His below league average OPS+ would also mark the first time he has finished a season with a mark below 100.
The former MVP's struggles have puzzled everyone this season, including himself and Roberts, who stated he has no clue why Betts is struggling.
“Honestly, no,” Roberts said when asked if he knew why Betts has struggled. “I know that he and the hitting coaches have been working diligently, consistently, intentionally. I think that the first thing, the easiest thing, to say is it’s a mechanical thing. So I guess kind of that’s where he’s at. But also I do believe that there’s a mental part of it, too, which is sort of beating him down a little bit, where I’m just trying to continue to instill my faith in him and confidence in him.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers will hope he can return to form soon, as they have dropped into a race for first in the NL West with the red-hot San Diego Padres. The Friars are just two games behind the Dodgers after sitting eight games back at the start of July, and have won eight of their last 10 as their first series against the Dodgers in the second half looms.
The Dodgers, and Betts, will need to pick it up before then to remain in position within the NL West.
