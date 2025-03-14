Dodgers Insider Predicts Roki Sasaki Will Become One of NL's Best Pitchers in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially named Roki Sasaki the starting pitcher for Game 2 in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 19, but one Dodgers insider is looking beyond the season-opening series.
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain made a bold projection for the rookie right-hander stating "he's not only going to win Rookie of the Year, but I predict he'll finish top-five in Cy Young voting."
What the Dodgers have seen out of Sasaki through his first two Cactus League appearances certainly points toward McKain's prediction.
Sasaki delivered an efficient outing in his first start on Tuesday against Cleveland, tossing 41 pitches while allowing just one hit and two walks with two strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to seven innings. After exiting the game, the right-hander wrapped up his day with a brief bullpen session.
Because Sasaki signed an entry-level deal with the Dodgers, he had to earn his way onto the roster. Now, the Dodgers have to clear a spot for him on the 40-man.
“He earned the spot,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “I’m very proud of him. For a young player to pitch for the Dodgers, obviously he’s talented and we’re excited to have him. I think it’s going to be great for him. It’s great for us. It gives us a great chance to win and it’s great for baseball.”
In a storybook beginning to his career, Sasaki will make his major league debut in his home country in front of fans who got to know him as a young star with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball. Over his four seasons with the Marines, Sasaki went 29-15 with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts in 394.2 innings.
“To be able to pitch in Japan is going to be a really special and unique opportunity,” he said. “Obviously being able to pitch in the major leagues is something that I worked for a long time to be able to do. I’m really excited.”
In his first start, the Dodgers would like to see Sasaki go at least five innings. His spring debut was a three-inning relief outing and his start on Tuesday was a 41-pitch, four-inning appearance.
