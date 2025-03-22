Dodgers' Julio Urias Could Be Attempting Return to MLB: Report
Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías became the first player to be suspended twice under Major League Baseball's domestic violence and sexual assault policy.
More news: Surprise Dodgers Star is Third-Highest Paid Player in MLB After Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto
On Friday, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the free agent pitcher has been suspended until the All-Star break.
"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," the statement read. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”
The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reports the suspension from MLB could signify Urías is hoping to make a return to the big leagues.
"There was speculation that Urias might surface in the Mexican League or winter ball before returning to MLB but he never did," Plunkett writes. "The suspension by MLB could be an indication that Urias is planning to attempt a comeback."
On Sept. 3, 2023 Urías was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and released on bail. In May 2024, he plead no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Urías was previously suspended in 2019.
Urías was placed on administrative leave by the Dodgers in September 2023, and became a free agent after the end of the season. Since his departure from the Dodgers, the left-hander has not signed with a team.
He was most famous for recording the final out of the 2020 World Series, but was quickly forgotten from Dodgers lore following the second incident of domestic violence.
More news: NL West Rival Urged to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star in Blockbuster Move
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.