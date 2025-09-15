Dodgers’ Key Trade Deadline Addition Could Return Soon
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed relief pitcher Brock Stewart will begin his rehab assignment sometime this week, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
Stewart has been adamant he can return before the end of the season since sustaining his injury, and would be well on his way to doing so if he is to begin his rehab assignment so soon.
"If I can knock it out in a few weeks and get back to help out the team leading up to the playoffs, it's great. That's the plan for sure," he told reporters.
The Dodgers acquired Stewart from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in exchange for James Outman, and was LA's most important acquisition. The reliever didn't get off to a great start with the Dodgers, however, posting a 4.91 ERA through four appearances.
After those four appearances, the Dodgers moved Stewart to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Aug. 12.
Stewart had a fantastic season with the Twins before they dealt him, posting a 2.38 ERA through 39 appearances.
The right-hander began his career with the Dodgers, playing with them from 2016-19, but went to the Blue Jays after the Dodgers placed him on waivers in 2019.
He spent the next season in an independent league before making his return to an MLB organization, when the Dodgers signed him on a minor league deal. After undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Stewart elected free agency and signed with the Twins. He made his return to MLB in 2023.
The Dodgers' bullpen has had its fair share of struggles over the last few weeks, and Stewart would be a welcome addition. The bullpen has let down the exceptional efforts of the rotation since the beginning of the month, most notably when the Baltimore Orioles staged a three-run comeback down to their last out.
This month, the Dodgers have suffered three walk-off losses. While the defending champions are still first in the NL West, their inconsistency this year has probably cost them the second seed in the NL playoff picture.
With Stewart on the way back, the Dodgers will hope to see some improvement from their bullpen at the end of the season.
