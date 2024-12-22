Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Almost Received Massive Fine, Suspension in Postseason
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández said he was fined for dropping an f-bomb live on national television after Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.
Hernández also said his punishment could have been a lot worse.
“I did get fined for that,” Hernández said during a recent interview on The Shop. “I was going to get an even heftier fine and I was going to get a game suspension, but having a good agent and having a good player union came in handy. They got rid of the suspension and they got to lower down the fine a little bit, which was good.”
Hernández went viral after the Dodgers secured the series-clinching victory when he paused, looked around for more than five seconds during his postgame interview before asking, “Are we live?”
FOX's sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal confirmed that the broadcast was live and Hernández said “The fact that we don’t give a f—."
Hernández was forced to apologize the following day and he admitted that it wasn't a fully sincere apology. He has no regrets.
"What I answered was the honest answer from the bottom of my heart and I didn't think there was any other way of describing the team," he explained. "I felt like I had already taken a while to think about my answer because I didn't want to answer it that way. When I asked if we were live he said yes and I figured 'There's got to be some sort of delay.' There was no delay and I was on live TV cussing. And there was a lot of criticizing that.
While Major League Baseball appreciated the apology, the fans had already bought into the team's mantra for the postseason. Dodgers Nation even turned it into a t-shirt.
"I think it made the postseason run a little more epic for fans because they bought into that, they bought into that mentality, and they had fun with it too," he said.
Hernández is navigating free agency at the moment but wants to return to the Dodgers. He has a career OPS of .713 over 11 regular seasons, but his postseason performance has been even better, with an OPS of .874. He’s appeared in 86 postseason games and has won two World Series titles, both with the Dodgers.