Dodgers’ Kiké Hernandez Reveals One Position He Doesn’t Want to Play
The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to get utility star Kiké Hernández back from the injured list this week after missing close to two months with elbow complications.
The depth that he is able to provide by playing all around the diamond has relieved tension put in place when others are either underperforming on defense or missing time due to injuries. In his first game back on Tuesday, Hernández went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
A major part of his value comes from his utility skills, which is apparent when Hernández checks in at seemingly any position asked of him, even pitching in relief. The two-time champion revealed, however, that there's one position he would "never" play: catcher.
“Guys throw really hard with a lot of movement, and it’s got to be a boxing match back there. So, I’m cool never catching in the big leagues," Hernández said to Megan Garcia of Dodger Insider.
Hernández also talked about what it's like playing so many positions, and how he has grown accustomed to the work load that comes with his responsibility.
“Maybe years ago, it would have been tougher, but I’ve been doing it for so long that it just comes with the territory,” Hernández said. “It’s kind of become part of who I am. I’m just not getting used to playing in one spot, and I guess it keeps things interesting for me. But other than that, it’s just another day of work.”
Hernández bring an entirely different set of value to the game in the batter's box.
He has been slumping this season, batting just .203 through 72 games, but always seems to take things to another level in October. Last season, Hernández hit .229 in the regular season, but upped it to .294 in the postseason.
Although there are many different hats that Hernández wears on the team (literally), Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel spoke about the energy that he brings to the team and his thirst for knowledge.
“Kiké, he loves baseball. He’s obsessed with baseball. He learns every day, the same routine in the infield and the outfield,” said Ebel. “He plays multiple positions, but I think deep down inside, he is a true — in today’s game — a true baseball player.”
