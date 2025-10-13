Dodgers Know What Pitcher They’re Facing in NLCS Game 2, But Not Game 1
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles are set to begin what should be a highly competitive and entertaining NLCS.
Blake Snell is set to start Game 1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's been determined that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2. According to reporter Bob Nightengale, Freddy Peralta will get the ball in Game 2 for the Brew Crew.
More news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Receives Bold Prediction on Rest of Postseason
As for the starter in Game 1 of the series, that still appears to be a real question mark.
Milwaukee is coming off a hard-fought five-game series versus the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers exhausted much of their pitching staff in the NLDS, and as such there's not a clear starter option to pitch in Game 1.
More news: MLB Insider Sends Warning to Dodgers' Opponents Walking Shohei Ohtani to Face Mookie Betts
The most logical option could be Quinn Priester. He started Game 3 in Chicago and got shelled — pitching 0.2 innings allowing three hits and four earned runs.
Peralta last pitched Thursday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Milwaukee ace threw 4.0 innings allowing three earned runs and three hits. The Brewers ultimately lost the contest by a score of 6-0.
Having Peralta pitch on full rest makes the most sense for the Brewers. He's unequivocally the best starter on the staff, and by proxy one of the best in the National League.
In 2025, Peralta led the National League in wins (17). He finished with a 17-6 record along with a very good 2.70 ERA. Allowing only 124 hits in 176.2 innings, Peralta is exceptional at minimizing hard-hit contact.
Peralta relies heavily on the four-seam fastball, and that is accompanied by a changeup, curveball, and slider. The 29-year-old is also above the 80th percentile in xBA, whiff percentage, strikeout percentage, hard-hit percentage, and extension.
In other words, it's going to be highly challenging for the Dodgers to best Peralta on the road. As for Game 1, the Brewers very well could utilize more of a bullpen game to better set up the rest of the staff while also aiming to get more favorable matchups with the star-studded LA lineup.
Given how inventive and creative Milwaukee Brewers Pat Murphy is, Game 1 could provide some unique fireworks for the fans watching from home and those in attendance.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.