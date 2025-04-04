Dodgers Lead First MLB Power Rankings of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their win streak Friday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Only the records of the defending champions and the San Diego Padres remain unscathed, which has put the division rivals at the top of the first Major League Baseball power rankings.
Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras ranked the Dodgers first with their 8-0 record, while San Diego is placed at second with a 7-0 record.
"The first full week of the 2025 Major League Baseball season is in the books, and the National League West has been the story thus far," Camras writes.
The Dodgers arguably have their toughest task ahead of them on the road against the Phillies, who Camras ranked in the No. 3 spot.
While the Dodgers' spending and aggressive pursuit of talent this offseason was polarizing for most of the baseball world, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gave a huge compliment to the defending champions.
“I don’t know if people will like this, but I feel like only losers complain about what they’re doing," Harper said. "I think they’re a great team. They’re a great organization.”
The Dodgers have found ways to win without some of their biggest stars and have not even played their best brand of baseball yet. Mookie Betts was in and out of the L.A. lineup because of a stomach virus.
Betts lost nearly 20 pounds since becoming ill, and even left Japan early to rest and recover for the Dodgers' home opener. The superstar did not play in the Tokyo Series, and missed one game against the Detroit Tigers as he regained his stamina after the ongoing illness.
Freddie Freeman also missed the Tokyo Series because of left rib discomfort. The first baseman did not play in any of the three games against the Atlanta Braves because of a sprained ankle.
Freeman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Although the Dodgers' lineup has constantly faced changes, the defending champions have shown a relentless spirit so early in the season. Only time will tell if the magic continues against the Phillies, starting Friday afternoon.
