Dodgers Make Surprising Roster Move to Replace Freddie Freeman on Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled catcher Hunter Feduccia to replace first baseman Freddie Freeman on the roster.
Feduccia, 27, can play first base and is a left-handed hitter.
Freeman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday evening with a right ankle sprain. There was speculation outfielder James Outman or infielder David Bote would be selected to replace Freeman; however, the Dodgers made a surprising move in deciding to recall Feduccia.
The backup catcher played a big role in Cactus League this spring, playing in 13 of 19 total games for the Dodgers. Feduccia started in six of those contests.
This spring, Feduccia slashed .292/.346/.542. and was 7-for-24 with three doubles and a home run. He batted .313 with a homer and seven RBIs in his first 16 Cactus League at-bats.
Feduccia will join Will Smith and Austin Barnes as the Dodgers' catchers for the time being. Previously, there were times where the Dodgers turned to Feduccia in lieu of injuries to Smith and Barnes.
Feduccia made his Major League debut in 2024 after Barnes broke his toe.
Freeman is eligible to return from the injured list on April 10. The Dodgers superstar recently spoke about the freak accident that caused him to tweak his ankle, the same one that was surgically repaired this offseason.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
Freeman has missed a total of five games this season. He did not play in any of the three games against the Atlanta Braves because of his ankle, and he also missed the Tokyo Series with left rib discomfort.
