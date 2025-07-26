Dodgers Likely to Trade Dustin May for Outfielder If He's Moved, Says Insider
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May could be forced out of the rotation soon after a recent streak of bad performances coupled with returns from previously injured starters, though The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says the Dodgers won't look to trade him for a reliever.
"If the Dodgers move right-handed starter Dustin May, it likely would be for an outfielder and not a reliever, according to a source briefed on the club’s plans," said Rosenthal. "The team’s preference is to trade from its farm system as opposed to its major-league roster. Moving May for a reliever would seem pointless when the Dodgers could use him to fill that role himself."
The Dodgers have had no shortage of pitching-related injuries this season, and had 15 pitchers on their injured list at one point in the season. As the season has progressed, they have slowly reintegrated a few of them, however they still remain in a minor injury crisis due to their early season struggles.
May has come out of the bullpen before, however most of his work in MLB has been as a starter. He is one inning shy of 100 innings this season, marking a career high for the right-hander. He has suffered numerous injuries in his career, and a move to the bullpen could give his arm a little more rest as the Dodgers continue down the stretch.
If the Dodgers were to trade May for an outfielder, the most likely player they would replace would be Michael Conforto, who has had a disastrous season by his standards. After seven straight seasons batting above league average, the 10-year veteran has a 75 OPS+ and has batted under .200 nearly all season.
The Dodgers are yet to make any major moves, however with their title defense being called into question after a rough few weeks, they may need to make a statement in the coming days.
