Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Could Land With Mets

The social media world, particularly the one bleeding Dodger Blue, has been hoping for a Los Angeles Dodgers-Cody Bellinger reunion.

The team needs an outfielder, and the ex-MVP is one of the better options available. More of a contract hitter and less of a power threat nowadays, the athletic Bellinger would, in theory, be able to fit at several spots for the Dodgers.

With the New York Mets showing heavy interest in Cody Bellinger, it looks like a reunion with the Dodgers might not be in the cards anymore 😳 pic.twitter.com/W1nCTAFZg4 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 20, 2025

Having recently played for the New York Yankees, Bellingers could return to the Bronx, where he had some real success with the short porch in right field. The Mets also seem like a very strong competitor for his services, given the franchise's deep pockets.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic did his best to try and flesh out Bellinger's possible market moving forward.

"The Yankees have made re-signing Bellinger their priority and understandably so since he played so well for them last season. He can play all three outfield positions and first base, giving the Yankees positional flexibility in case of injuries or underperformance at other positions.

"There has been recent momentum for Mets on Bellinger as pressure on David Stearns mounts. Bellinger would satisfy Stearn’s run-prevention narrative at both centerfield and first base and, after the losses of Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, allow him to save face."

While the Dodgers, in theory, could be an option for Bellinger, it appears as if the Mets and Yankees likely would be fine in offering a lengthier deal in comparison to what the Dodgers have earmarked. At the same time, Los Angeles is right in the mix.

"If a Yankees or Mets deal doesn’t work out and the Dodgers don’t sign Tucker, a return to LA is possible for Bellinger. It sounds like a return to the Dodgers would be Bellinger’s second choice to re-signing with the Yankees."

Bellinger might just be a more athletic Brandon Nimmo at the end of the day.



I understand why the Mets are interested in his skillset, but I get really nervous thinking about making a 5-6 year investment in a guy like this. Its gonna get really ugly once the athleticism goes. pic.twitter.com/L026nDKzxW — Jordan 🎗️ (@metsfansince02) December 18, 2025

After rebuilding his value since leaving the Dodgers, Bellinger reportedly has been chasing one last big contact. Some reports seem to indicate he wants a six or seven-year deal. That seems highly unrealistic considering the Dodgers' hesitance in collecting another lengthy deal on their books.

From a need standpoint, Bellinger is a nice fit. As is the case always with the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, and the rest of the front office, a possible signing is all about value. A two or three-year deal would be far more palatable in comparison.

