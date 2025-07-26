Dodgers Top Draft Pick Shockingly Turns Down LA, Elects to Play in College
The Los Angeles Dodgers got turned down by their sixth-round selection as he opts to play in college rather than for the organization.
High school outfielder Mason Ligenza posted on X that he is heading to the University of Pittsburgh and forgoing his selection in the MLB draft.
Ligenza measures at 6-foot-5 with plenty of tools. He hits for power, fields well, and has an impressive arm, though his contact is lackluster overall.
Ranking at No. 217 according to MLB Pipeline, Ligenza gave the Dodgers an interesting project for the minor leagues.
"There's a lot of upside potential with Ligenza, starting with the 6-foot-5 frame he's just starting to fill out," MLB Pipeline's scouting report read.
"He has a ton of strength in his swing and at least plus raw power from the left side of the plate. While he dominated his high school competition, showing off a solid hit tool and getting to his power frequently, it wasn't against the best pitching in the world, and he struggled more against better arms on the summer showcase circuit, with swing-and-miss issues concerning scouts.
"Ligenza does have the chance to be a veritable toolshed, using his long strides to run well, especially under way, with an above-average arm.
"Added strength could help everything play up and eventually fit the profile of a run-producing athletic right fielder type, but teams looking to take the Pittsburgh recruit will have to feel he'll be able to iron out some of the holes in his swing."
With the Pittsburgh commitment, the Dodgers lose Ligenza and $317,200 from their bonus pool, leaving the team without the prospect and the money to sign another draft pick.
