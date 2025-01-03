Dodgers Linked to $108M All-Star in Potential Shocking Blockbuster Trade
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly looking to shop thee-time All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo this offseason.
While the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't considered to be a favorite to land him in a blockbuster trade, MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds believes they could be a long shot to land him.
Seattle is in desperate need of infielders. Outside of shortstop J.P. Crawford, there is little certainty as to who will step up and help produce on both sides of the ball. This has forced the Mariners into a potential move they don't want to make: Trading from their starting rotation.
The Mariners have arguably one of the best rotations in baseball featuring four younger pitchers and eight-season veteran Castillo. It seems unlikely that the Mariners will trade any of the younger starters which leaves the veteran as the only option. He also has a full no-trade clause and can block any trade that he doesn't approve of.
Castillo was dominant before being traded from the Reds to the Mariners in 2022, posting a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts before the move and a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts afterward. However, his performance has declined since then, with his ERA+ dropping from 136 in 2022 to 118 in 2023, and further to 101 in 2024, marking his lowest since 2018.
The Dodgers are always a contender when it comes to upgrading their roster. Adding a reliable, innings-eating pitcher like Castillo could complement their rotation.
However, the Dodgers don’t have much to offer from their infield depth at the moment. While Gavin Lux could potentially serve as a platoon option at second base, including a young starter like Landon Knack alongside Lux might not be enough to convince the Mariners to part with Castillo, Deeds writes.
Lux, a Wisconsin native, missed the entire 2023 season recovering from ACL surgery. Upon his return in 2024, he faced early struggles at the plate but found his rhythm in the second half. He posted an impressive .304/.390/.508 slash line down the stretch, playing a key role in helping the Dodgers secure the National League West title.
During the regular season, Knack posted a 3-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 69 strikeouts, and a 1.10 WHIP. While he transitioned to a bullpen role during the Dodgers' World Series run, he struggled in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, surrendering five of the New York Mets' seven runs.