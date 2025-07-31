Dodgers Linked to 2 Top Relievers Expected to Be Traded at Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to two clear trade candidates in the National League by ESPN's David Schoenfield: the Pittsburgh Pirates' David Bednar and Dennis Santana.
The Dodgers are struggling for bullpen depth after a long season of injuries, and the pair of righties could be just what they need for some stability in the later innings. The Dodgers are reportedly in agreement of a trade for the Twins' Brock Stewart, however, more moves could come.
Both pitchers are standouts in a fairly disappointing Pirates squad, as Bednar has an ERA of 2.37 and Santana an ERA of 1.36.
More news: Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Top Reliever From AL Squad
Bednar played two seasons in the NL West with the San Diego Padres before moving to the Pirates before the 2021 season in the trade which sent Joe Musgrove to San Diego. He made two All-Star games with Pittsburgh in 2022 and 2023, and has been fantastic for the Pirates outside of an errant 2024 season.
He has a career 3.23 ERA, and is just a hair above 3.00 with the Pirates.
Santana began his MLB career with the Dodgers, playing three and a half seasons in LA before the Texas Rangers claimed him off waivers in 2021. He also played before the New York Mets and Yankees before landing with the Pirates last season.
He has made Pittsburgh his home, posting a 2.44 ERA in 39 games last season before his fantastic 2025 season. His ERA is lower than all Pirates regulars (including All-Star and MLB ERA+ leader Paul Skenes) and he has greatly improved his walk rate and xOBP since his departure from LA, swinging both numbers from the bottom 15 percent in MLB to the top 85 percent across the league.
More news: Dodgers Lose Top Outfield Target to NL Rival in Major Deadline Deal
If the Dodgers are to continue making moves this deadline, they will hope it will aid them in what has been a disastrous second half so far. Their lead atop the NL West has slipped to three games, and the Padres are gaining speed heading into August.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.