Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Top Reliever From AL Squad
The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The reliever, who was originally drafted by the Dodgers, returns to LA. Stewart is putting up a 2.38 ERA this season across 34 innings of work.
As for his contract situation, Stewart is under team control through 2027.
Stewart is one of the best in baseball in terms of his swing-and-miss rate of 32.8 percent, putting him in the 93rd percentile. His strikeout rate is also at an elite clip of 29.5 percent, ranking him in the 89th percentile.
When batters do get a hold of Stewart's offerings, it is hit with an average exit velocity of just 86.9 mph, putting him in the 92nd percentile in baseball. This stat holds with Stewart's hard-hit rate (batted balls with an exit velocity of 95 mph or faster) of just 33.3 percent, good for the 91st percentile.
With an average fastball velocity of 96.1mph, he ranks in the 79th percentile across the majors, but his fastball has just a .191 batting average against it this year. His most effective pitch, however, is his changeup, with just a .188 opposing batting average to go along with a swing-and-miss rate of 36.4 percent.
In terms of his whiff-rate, Stewart's sweeper is what puzzles batters the most.
Across the 64 times he has offered the sweeper, batters have whiffed 52.2 percent of the time, totaling a batting average of .200 against it.
It appears that the Dodgers found their bullpen piece to fortify the pitching roster, but the only question that remains is if it will be the final deal of the day.
