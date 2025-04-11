Dodgers Linked to $24 Million All-Star Second Baseman in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 10-4 start to 2025, but as defending champions of the baseball world, the spotlight has never been brighter.
It's one thing for a team to let the league know they are title contenders, but once it becomes expected, everything changes.
More news: Dodgers Have Decided on Their Blake Snell Replacement For the Time Being
Issues that could easily be written off a season prior are now glaring holes on the roster. Each team, analyst, and pundit are constantly trying to find weaknesses in what is otherwise seen as a championship-tested ball club.
So far this season, the Dodgers have been labeled with needing a center fielder or second baseman. With Tommy Edman — a utility man who is skilled at playing both positions — and Andy Pages, a center fielder struggling on offense with much room for improvement in the outfield, this is where many around the league see the Dodgers attempting to reinforce.
MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report theorized an All-Star-caliber trade candidate that the Dodgers should look to acquire.
More news: MLB Analyst Shockingly Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
The Tampa Bay Rays have a long history with the Dodgers, but most recently are known as the team L.A. beat in the 2020 World Series, and the team that sent Tyler Glasnow to Los Angeles.
Miller cited how a change is needed with Pages' lack of offensive output, but a potential solution would be moving Edman to center field and making a trade for a veteran second baseman in Brandon Lowe.
Lowe has logged eight seasons with Tampa Bay and is a career .246/.330/.482 hitter with an OPS of .812.
So far this season, Pages is batting .171.
Lowe slugged a career-high 39 home runs in 2021, and is coming off back-to-back 21 home run season in '23 and '24. From a defensive standpoint, Lowe was an above average defender at second base in 2023, but has been average or below average every other season.
As for who parts from the Dodgers in the would-be trade, Pages and a collection of lower-end prospects would be ideal, but the Rays won just 80 games last season and could have an asking price that voids a deal.
Lowe signed a six-year, $24 million deal with the Rays in 2019. Tampa Bay picked up his $10.5 million club option for this season. He has an $11.5 million club option for the 2026 season.
More news: Bookie of Shohei Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter Believes More Than Half of Athletes Bet on Sports
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.