Dodgers Linked to 250-Homer Free Agent Slugger Coming to MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long and rich history of Japanese stars taking the field in Dodger blue, and MLB insider Jon Heyman recently named LA as a team that would be a perfect fit for third baseman Munetaka Murakami.
Murakami is a member of the Yakult Swallows in Nippon Professional Baseball and has 250 home runs over the last eight seasons. At just 25 years old, the slugger is eyeing a jump to MLB next season and is already creating quite the stir.
Heyman noted that the Dodgers would be a great fit, but All-Star Max Muncy is currently occupying the hot corner.
"They're a $400 million payroll team, they're willing to do anything. I think that Muncy's still got some play left in him, but they're willing to move things around. They do great with Japanese players, obviously, they have superstars already."
The biggest superstar in question is none other than three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. Right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are also fellow countrymen, and similar to how Sasaki was enticed this past offseason by the Dodgers despite 20 MLB teams showing interest, perhaps the same can be done to lure Murakami to LA.
As Heyman noted, there is already an All-Star caliber player at third base in Muncy. Regardless of how great Muncy has been this season, he will be 35 years old at the end of August.
Muncy's bWAR of 3.3 is the highest it has been since 2021, and his third-highest mark in his 10-year career. The third baseman has a $10 million club option for 2026, which will certainly be cheaper than what Murakami will likely require.
Sasaki was an interesting case as he was limited to each team's international bonus pool for his salary, but Yamamoto had no limit to how much he could sign for. That is why the two Dodgers pitchers had wildly different salaries upon their arrival to Los Angeles.
While Murakami has youth on his side, Muncy is a demonstrated slugger who has proven how effective he can be against major league pitching. While Murakami continues to keep launching dingers in Japan, there are no guarantees that the same production will translate to MLB.
With that being said, it is hard to believe that the excitement surrounding his bat from all corners of the baseball world would be for nothing as Murakami hopes to be the next MLB sensation coming out of NPB.
