Dodgers Linked to $38 Million Cy Young Winner in Potential League-Altering Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers orchestrated one of the most aggressive offseasons by a defending champion in the history of MLB.
Less than a month after winning the World Series, the Dodgers headlined the winter by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. The Dodgers continued on their quest of pitching talent, and managed to sign Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates.
Additionally, the Dodgers brought back their top reliever in 2024 in Blake Treinen.
While the Dodgers successfully added some of the top pitching talent on the free agent market, the injury woes of 2024 seemed to follow the team into this season. Snell, Sasaki, and Treinen are currently on the injured list and Yates also made a stint on the IL with a hamstring strain.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Dodgers once again have a depleted starting rotation that is missing three staple starters.
That's why Yahoo Sports' Russel Dorsey linked L.A. to reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale as a potential landing spot if Atlanta looks to move him.
"Coming off his first season in Atlanta, which saw him win the 2024 NL Cy Young Award, Sale has followed with another strong performance for the Braves," Dorsey writes. "Now 36, Sale is 4-4 with a 2.79 ERA and tied for fifth in MLB in strikeouts. And while the eight-time All-Star is likely in the twilight of his career, he’s proving every fifth day that he’s still one of the best starters in baseball.
"If the Braves were open to trading him, Sale would easily be the best starting pitcher available this summer, and every contender would and should be in on him. But that’s a big if. Atlanta has not looked like a contender this year, and in a division with the Mets and the Phillies, turning toward the future might be the team’s smartest option. But president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is always aggressive — selling isn’t something he’s known to do."
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers are not prioritizing trading for a starter, but should the opportunity present itself, the front office could strike another shocking deal this summer.
While Sale is unlikely to be traded — especially to the Dodgers — if Atlanta falls out of the race, the Dodgers could get aggressive.
