Dodgers Linked to 44-Homer Slugger as Potential Teoscar Hernandez Replacement
The Los Angeles Dodgers need a backup plan in case Teoscar Hernández doesn't re-sign with the defending World Series champions.
Baltimore gambled eight years ago when they took outfielder Anthony Santander. It paid off big time, and he has now been linked to the Dodgers as their potential Plan B.
"Santander, who ranked third in the majors with 44 home runs last season, is believed to be looking for a five-year deal, likely in the $100 million range," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported. "The Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays – who all missed out on Soto when he signed with the Mets – are interested in Santander. Other teams to watch include the Dodgers, Tigers and Nationals."
Santander took some time to develop into a consistent big-league hitter, showing glimpses of his power potential in 2019 with 20 home runs over 93 games as a 24-year-old. His true breakout came in 2022, when he smashed 33 home runs across 152 games. That season kicked off a three-year stretch during which he hit 105 homers while maintaining impressive durability, appearing in over 150 games each year.
The 2024 season marked a career year for him, as he ranked third in the big leagues with 44 home runs and surpassed 100 RBIs for the first time.
The timing couldn’t have been better for the 30-year-old, who earned his first All-Star selection just months before entering free agency, where he’s poised to secure a lucrative contract this offseason.
Feinsand mentioned the Dodgers and Santander in the same paragraph as far back as November when he said that Los Angeles was "among teams pursuing Juan Soto, but Teoscar Hernández would appear to be the team’s Plan B. Should Hernández sign elsewhere, however, Santander would be an ideal candidate to slot into right field."
Contract projections for the Dodgers star are comparable to those for Santander, with an expected annual value in the $20-23 million range. However, his projected deals are shorter in length, given that he is two years older than Santander.
Averaging 32 home runs over a 162-game season, Hernández offers more than just raw power. This past year, he posted a .272 batting average with a .339 on-base percentage, along with 32 doubles, two triples, 99 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases, matching his career-high.