Dodgers Looking to Add Japanese Speaker to Baseball Operations Department
The Dodgers already lead Major League Baseball in collecting superstar Japanese players.
Now they're looking to add a bilingual star to their baseball operations department.
A new job opening posted Tuesday by the club for a baseball operations assistant included one preferred qualification few other teams would covet: "Proficiency in both English and Japanese."
The full-time employee will report to the Dodgers' Vice President, Baseball Administration and comes with the following qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Sports Management or a related field
- Proficiency in both English and Japanese strongly preferred
- Previous professional sports experience preferred but not required
- Ability to handle confidential matters with sensitivity and discretion
- Ability to perform multiple tasks in fast paced team environment with attention to detail
- Possess excellent communication, organizational and interpersonal skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
In addition, the Dodgers are looking for the new baseball ops assistant to perform the following tasks:
- Archive major and minor league player and staff official documents, maintain the electronic player archive as well as hard personnel files
- Audit, process, track, and coordinate expenses incurred by major league coaches, select player development staff, select executive staff and minor league affiliates, including processing department invoices, etc.
- Provide hospitality for department within the stadium and off site as required
- Assemble and maintain various research projects and/or special assignments for the Baseball Leadership, the Director of Baseball Administration/Director, Asia-Pacific Operations as assigned
- Assist in preparation of reports for Major League department including processing of official player documents
- Acquire the necessary documents from baseball operation employees and independent contractors that comply with MLB regulations and maintain related databases
- Maintain department directories and handle department mailings and shipping needs
- Utilize Workplace to order supplies for department
- Assist legal department with claims
- Become proficient using eBis, Concur, Workplace, etc.
- Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned
According to the job summary, "this position will be responsible for administrative support for the Baseball Operations department and its essential functions. As an Assistant, you will work with other members of the Baseball Operations team to build reports and visualizations to communicate insights clearly and concisely to stakeholders. This position offers the opportunity to push the boundaries of conventional thinking, grow analytically by solving challenging problems, and collaborate with some of the best baseball minds in the sport."
The Dodgers have three of the highest-profile Japanese players in the game: two-way star Shohei Ohtani, and pitchers Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Assisting each of them in the kind of reports and visualizations that help them perform figures to be part of the new hire's duties.
