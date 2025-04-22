Dodgers Manager Reveals Whether or Not Tyler Glasnow Will Miss Time for LA
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow exited Sunday's game in the fifth inning with leg cramps.
The 31-year-old tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Glasnow, who missed the end of last season and the playoffs with an elbow sprain, is one of many Dodgers pitchers dealing with some sort of setback. The starting rotation is already short with Blake Snell on the injured list.
Tony Gonsolin is set to make his 2025 debut soon and Clayton Kershaw is not eligible to come off the 60-day IL until late May, but both are currently on rehab assignments. Then there's Shohei Ohtani, who is not expected to return to the mound for a few more months.
However, it appears to be just a minor setback for Glasnow this time as manager Dave Roberts said he expects the right-hander to start on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
At spring camp, Glasnow revealed he was making mechanical changes in an effort to preserve his health throughout the season.
“I think it’s the least I’ve thought mechanically in a long time,” he said at Camelback Ranch. “I feel athletic and free and good.”
Glasnow pitched a career-high 134 innings last season prior to his injury. However, the right-hander was poised to lead the Dodgers rotation in the postseason and was ultimately sidelined by an injury.
While it's still early in the season, Glasnow's minor injury is certainly concerning given all the other setbacks the Dodgers pitching staff has already faced this year.
Glasnow has a 3.71 ERA in four starts this season with 23 strikeouts. The hope is that the right-hander is ready to go for Sunday's start against the Pirates.
