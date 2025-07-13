Dodgers Lose Veteran Infielder Who Leaves Organization to Sign Elsewhere

Michael Chavis had 3 hits for AAA OKC, including his 13th HR of 2025. In his last 6 games, he has 2 4-hit games, a 3-hit game, and if you zoom out, he has 4 multi-hit games in his last 7.



He's hitting .291 on the year, OPS of .902, .333 this month, OPS of 1.130 in June.