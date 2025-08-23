Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits He Doesn't Feel Good About One Player in Left Field
The outfield has been a point of contention for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
Amid all the changes to the revolving door of healthy players, tweaks to the lineup, and just about everything in between, manager Dave Roberts put his foot down regarding his team's former top prospect Dalton Rushing.
Now Rushing is a catcher through and through, but with All-Star backstop Will Smith inked through the 2033 season, Roberts may have to get more creative in terms of getting his rookie more at-bats.
“He can handle first base,” Roberts said. “I don’t feel good with him in left field, but he’s done it.
“Right now the main thing is to spell Will; continue to be good behind the plate.”
Rushing has played 38 career games at first base in his minor league career, and 33 games at left field. With his undeniable bat in the farm system, the hope was to potentially find another way to get Rushing up to the majors, but behind Smith — and until May, veteran Austin Barnes — the path was more complicated.
Although there have been depth issues on defense, Roberts noted that Rushing to first base, or anywhere other than catcher, would be a “break glass in case of emergency move," but it is always worth being prepared.
Rushing does what he can to be prepared, acting as an outfielder during batting practice.
“I’ll shag during BP, just kind of to take the shakiness, just to be as comfortable as possible if I have to go out there,” he said.
Although Rushing is a team player, he made it clear that his intention is behind the plate.
“The main focus is catching. It’s been catching since I showed up,” he said. “When they made the decision to bring me up in May, it was kind of: ‘Hey, we want this guy to catch. Learn the position. Learn these guys as much as possible.’
“I like to keep it in my back pocket that I can play other positions. But I would say the main reason is still to catch.”
As enticing as it can be to theorize different moves during moments where the depth is lacking, Rushing appears to be set on catching, and barring an emergency, looks to stay behind the dish.
