Dodgers Make Roster Move, Send Down Former All-Star Pitcher

Gabe Smallson

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (40) delivers during the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-hander Paul Gervase from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Alexis Diaz has been optioned back down to the minors.

The 25-year-old Gervase was dealt to the Dodgers via the trade that sent catcher Hunter Feduccia to the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of this past trade deadline. Left-handed pitcher Adam Serwinowski and catcher Ben Rortvedt were also acquired in the same deal.

This story will be updated...

Gabe Smallson
