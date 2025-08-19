Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts Break Silence on Private Meeting After Dodgers Loss
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts revealed what happened during the meeting between him, manager Dave Roberts, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman after Monday's loss to the Colorado Rockies.
On Monday, Kevin Baxter of the Los Angeles Times reported that all three Dodgers figures met after Monday's loss against the Colorado Rockies.
The game ended devastatingly, with the Dodgers losing, 4-3, in walk-off fashion. Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez was unable to catch a bloop hit that became a double, and the Rockies cashed in the runner in scoring position with an RBI single.
He also had a late jump on a ball that fell in front of him in the third inning. There was a base runner on first, who made his way to third base. Hernandez threw it to third, and it let the hitter go from first to second, making it two runners in scoring position.
All season long, Hernandez has struggled to produce in right field, sitting in the 5th percentile for fielding run value, per Baseball Savant.
Rumors linked the meeting between Betts, Roberts, and Friedman to Hernandez's woeful defense in right field — believing that Betts, who won six Gold Gloves in right field, could move back to his natural position after taking on shortstop this season.
According to Betts, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the shortstop was in Roberts' office to discuss his swing.
Roberts also clarified that Betts is in his office "all the time," playing down links that it was about Hernandez's outfield performance.
Roberts went as far to say that he hadn't spoken to Betts about right field at all this season.
This story will be updated...
