Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Announcement Ahead of World Series Game 2

Nelson Espinal

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Before Game 2 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that two-way star Shohei Ohtani will pitch Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

More news: Why Are Blue Jays Fans Booing Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Ahead of World Series?

The Dodgers will start Japanese ace Yoshinbou Yamamoto for Game 2 and Tyler Glasnow for Game 3, following a similar rotation pattern as in the NLCS.

This story will be updated....

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News