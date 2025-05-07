Dodgers Making Big Change to Roki Sasaki's Schedule
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is set to take on a heavier workload as the team is in the midst of a 10 games in 10 days stretch, allowing only five days of rest between starts.
In Japan, starting pitchers pitch only once a week, resulting in a lighter workload and more rest compared to Major League Baseball.
Now, Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch on slightly shorter rest, a change that manager Dave Roberts considers reasonable.
“Yoshi I don’t think it’s going to be that significant because we did that last year,” Roberts told reporters.
“With Roki being a young pitcher and that being all he’s known (six days between starts), it’s going to be different. I know he’s excited about it. And really he initiated the conversation about when this was going to happen. … I think he’s looking forward to it.”
So far this year, Los Angeles has followed the once-a-week start plan; however, the schedule of games will increase the workload for the pitchers.
Yamamoto made 11 of his 18 starts last season while pitching once a week. However, his early-season success suggests he is comfortable playing stateside and could pitch more regularly if needed.
Sasaki experienced a rocky start, but he has settled in during his recent outings, pitching more calmly and developing a better understanding of how to mix his pitches.
In seven starts, Sasaki has a 3.86 ERA, averaging a little over four innings pitched per start, with 24 strikeouts and 20 walks.
There are underlying numbers that raise some concern about how effective he will be with more games, considering his expected ERA is already at 5.47, along with a poor 7.12 K/9 rate and a 5.93 BB/9.
He will need to find ways to put players away and manage his pitcher better as he improves throughout his rookie season.
