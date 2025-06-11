Dodgers Manager Admits Padres are LA's Rivals
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a series with the San Diego Padres that has ramifications for the National League West divisional race.
The Padres are in the middle of a golden age, full of stars on the roster and young, high-potential players, and that has led to them becoming increasingly competitive with the mighty Dodgers.
The Dodgers, themselves, have been perennial division and World Series contenders, leading both teams to clash in the playoffs and regular season.
More news: Dave Roberts Says Dodgers vs Padres Game Appear More Important to San Diego
With the current run of games against the Padres, there has been a massive debate about whether or not the Dodgers are in the middle of a rivalry with San Diego.
On the matter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts chimed in with his own outlook on whether or not there is a rivalry between the two ball clubs.
“I think it’s become a rivalry because the stakes have been higher, which we’ve seen in the last few years,” Roberts said.
“I just have a hard time believing something could be a rivalry when there’s no stakes. And I think that with the talent that they’ve accrued, and the way they’ve played over the last few years, the stakes have gotten higher. And that’s a compliment to the organization, to those guys. And I can see that now.”
More news: Dodgers Manager Confident LA Will Get Injured Pitchers Back, But With One Caveat
The Dodgers were predicted to run away with the NL West this year, but injuries to the rotation have set the team back and forced patchwork pitching moves to be made.
Los Angeles has deployed several starting pitchers this season. The team's organizational depth has been tested, calling up several prospects to make spot starts.
Still, the Dodgers are ahead in the divisional race and look poised to capture another title and immediate entry into the MLB playoffs, yet again avoiding the Wild Card.
The Dodgers play the Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday before having a home stand against the San Fransisco Giants and then Padres again.
More news: Dodgers' Max Muncy Getting Defensive Help From Unlikely Source
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.