Dodgers Manager Confident LA Will Get Injured Pitchers Back, But With One Caveat
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism in the eventual return of the team's injured starting pitchers.
More news: Surprise Dodgers Outfielder Has Locker in Clubhouse Ahead of Thursday’s Game
The Dodgers have a total of 15 pitchers on the injured list at this point in the season, and have had a depleted pitching staff for a majority of the year.
Luis Garcia, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, Kyle Hurt, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henriquez, Roki Sasaki, and Kirby Yates are all on the IL.
As for the team's key starters in Snell, Glasnow and Sasaki?
“I’m very confident we’re going to get them all back,” Roberts said Wednesday.
He added one caveat: “I just don’t know when.”
The Dodgers bullpen currently leads the league in innings pitched, totaling 264.1 on the season. Meanwhile, Dodgers starters rank dead last in the league in innings pitched, totaling 290.2
The Dodgers have lost three starters that began the season in the Opening Day rotation to injury, none of which are expected to return relatively soon.
Nevertheless, it's certainly good news to hear the Dodgers will be getting much-needed reinforcements in the coming months.
“As far as return to play, there’s certainly a cautiousness to it,” Roberts said. “Because as you start getting into the middle of the year, then any setback could be detrimental for the rest of the season.”
The Dodgers hope to avoid another scenario like the 2024 postseason, where an injury-riddled roster entered October with three starting pitchers and an overworked bullpen.
Thus far, the 2025 campaign has told a familiar tale. It's not ideal for the Dodgers to tread through the regular season with a depleted pitching staff; however, health will be paramount for L.A. come October.
More news: Dodgers Linked to Breakout Starting Pitcher in Potential Trade Deadline Move
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.