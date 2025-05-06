Dodgers Manager Doesn't Expect Hyeseong Kim To Be With Team Very Long
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim was called up to the majors after Tommy Edman was injured, providing Kim, the offseason addition, with his first taste of the big leagues. However, he is not expected to stay for long — at least for now.
Manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend that Kim will likely be sent back to Triple-A once Edman is healthy.
“That’s the plan, yes,” Roberts said. “But again, he earned the opportunity, albeit potentially a short stint. You never know with baseball.”
More news: Dodgers Remove All-Star Teoscar Hernandez From Game in Concerning Development
The 26-year-old Kim joined the Dodgers after playing in the Korea Baseball Organization on a multi-year deal valued at a minimum of $12.5 million.
It can take time to adapt to the MLB schedule and pitching, which is why the Dodgers are being patient with Kim and do not want him to come up too early and undermine his confidence.
“It’s a process. He’s making strides,” Roberts said of Kim, according to Bill Plunket of the Orange County Register.
“And this, quite frankly, can be a good opportunity for him to see some major-league pitching and to see the quality, and also to get his feet wet to make his major-league debut here in the States.
“I think right now it’s going to kind of be to come off the bench and fill in at different spots. But we’ll try to get a start for him.”
In 27 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kim has a batting average of .257, an on-base percentage of .323, and a slugging percentage of .478, with five home runs and a perfect record of 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts.
The more alarming statistic for Kim is his 24.4% strikeout rate, which is more than double what he had in his last two seasons playing in Korea.
Still, defensively, he can play all over the field — both in the outfield and infield — and that versatility, combined with his speed, will be valuable to any team.
Kim has looked good in limited action thus far at the MLB level, going 2-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 on stolen bases.
With Teoscar Hernández potentially headed for the injured list, there could be more opportunity for Kim to stay a little past Edman's return.
Like Roberts said, you never know with baseball.
More news: Dodgers Manager Gets Honest About Michael Conforto’s Struggles
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.