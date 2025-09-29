Dodgers Manager Noncommittal on Roki Sasaki Being on Postseason Roster
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki has been out since May with an injury, and he spent over a month rehabbing in the minor leagues, but as the MLB playoffs approach, his spot on the roster is uncertain.
Sasaki arrived in Los Angeles with great fanfare. He was highly sought after after becoming available following his storied career in Japan.
The Japanese arm was poised to breakthrough in the majors early on, especially due to the stuff he showcased throughout his career.
A shoulder injury and mechanical issues have haunted his time in America. He displayed flashes early on of the elite talent and the pitcher he can become, but his performance was far from consistent.
His velocity fluctuated greatly from start to start, and he had trouble with his command. In Japan, he threw his fastball around 100 mph; however, in his last starts before hitting the injured list, Sasaki was throwing his heater in the mid-to-low 90s.
On Friday, Sasaki made his second relief appearance since returning to the majors, facing the Seattle Mariners. His fastball was consistently in the 99-100 mph range, returning to the level it had been during most of his time in Japan.
He pitched one inning, striking out two batters, and, more importantly, he allowed a double but got out of the jam without giving up a run.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was impressed with Sasaki's ability to not allow a run in that situation, serving as a good test for October.
“I don’t think the stuff was compromised at all,” Roberts said, according to The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.
“I actually liked him giving up the hit to Arozarena to see how he responded. He responded admirably. Unfazed by the moment, which I’ve always expected. We’re excited. I think you’re seeing some edge, some emotion from Roki. It’s going to be a good thing for all of us.”
When Roberts was asked whether Sasaki will make the postseason roster, the skipper said “we’ll see."
Considering the strength of his rotation, he would serve as a reliever, and the team's lack of right-handed relievers might lead to him making the roster.
Roberts wasn't the only Dodger to make an impression with Sasaki. Veteran Miguel Rojas praised the rookie highly.
“It’s really refreshing to see Roki going out there and having the attitude,” Rojas said. “I feel like more than than the 100 mph fastball and the split, and the movement on the ball and attacking the zone and throwing strikes, I think it’s the attitude.
"You can see him – not afraid of the moment and the situation. He wants to be there. It’s refreshing.”
Whether he makes the roster or not, Sasaki can build on his Friday outing and become more confident on the mound, whether in the playoffs or next spring.
