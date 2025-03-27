Dodgers Manager Provides Concerning Update on Absent Star
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on utility man Kiké Hernández —who is out for Opening Day — ahead of the home opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Hernández is struggling to keep food down and vomiting, but Roberts does not think it's related to the illness Mookie Betts was dealing with.
"We felt it would have happened earlier,” Roberts said.
The fan favorite might not even be in attendance for the Dodgers' home opener because of the illness.
The hope is that Hernández is not dealing with the same illness Betts had, especially since that sidelined the Dodgers superstar for weeks. Betts lost nearly 20 pounds because of the stomach aggravation, and could not hold down solid foods.
“So looks like I’m just going to be light for a little bit,” Betts said. “Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season. But I just want to play, man. I’m tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this. I just really just want to play.”
Now, Hernández is battling a similar illness, but it remains unclear if it is linked to Betts.
The Dodgers would likely have penciled in Hernández as the starting second baseman for Thursday's matchup against left-hander Tarik Skubal, but Miguel Rojas will get the start instead.
Hernández played in both games of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs as well as all three games of the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels.
