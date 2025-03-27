Dodgers Fan Favorite Out for Opening Day for Unfortunate Reason
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernández will not play in the team's Opening Day matchup against the Detroit Tigers because he is battling an illness, per ESPN insider Buster Olney.
Hernández is reportedly dealing with a stomach flu (or something similar) and is unlikely to be at Dodger Stadium for the home opener.
The Dodgers would likely have penciled in Hernández as the starting second baseman for Thursday's matchup against left-hander Tarik Skubal, but in his absence Miguel Rojas will get the start.
Hernández played in both games of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs, hitting a three-run homer in the historic international matchup. The fan favorite also played in all three games of the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels where he went 1-for-5.
During the Dodgers' trip to Japan, the team got to experience the electricity of Japanese fans at the Tokyo Dome. Hernández said he believes Latin and Japanese fans share the same passion for the game.
“When it comes to just culture as it is, I believe that the Latin culture and the Japanese culture can’t be more far apart from each other,” Hernández said. “But when it comes to the passion and the way that fans enjoy the game … it’s the closest thing to it.”
Several players have dealt with some sort of setback to open the season, including Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. However, the hope is that Hernández recovers soon and returns to the lineup in the coming days.
