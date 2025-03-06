Dodgers Manager Provides Exciting Return Timeline for Key Injured Reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers are no strangers to injuries involving their key pitchers recently.
In a more positive change of events, manager Dave Roberts provided an exciting update on one of L.A.'s most reliable pitchers in 2024.
Evan Phillips, the Dodgers' leader in saves last season, did everything he could on the mound for a hampered pitching roster.
Unfortunately, a tear in the back of his rotator cuff kept him out of the World Series, but Phillips' consistency brought the Dodgers all the way to the NLCS. Although not quite ready for Opening Day in Japan, Roberts spoke highly of the right-hander after watching an impressive bullpen session of his.
Per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Phillips will be staying in Arizona facing hitters while the team heads to Japan to kick off the season. Roberts also claimed Phillips can be activated as soon as the first week of April.
Phillips was hopeful at the end of last month when discussing his health with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain at spring training.
“Physically, right now, I feel 100 percent,” Phillips said. “Now it’s just about building up, starting my bullpen progression, and trying to get as close to game ready as possible.”
Last season, Phillips made 61 appearances with an ERA of 3.62 over his 54.2 innings. Those team-leading 18 saves were with no clear-cut closer, along with his 63 strikeouts and 17 walks.
His postseason play was unreal in the NLDS and NLCS before it was cut short due to the rotator cuff tear. He pitched 6.2 innings over five appearances with six strikeouts, three walks, and no runs allowed.
Although the Dodgers don't plan on having a designated closer, Kirby Yates — who finished the season with the seventh most saves in MLB last season — and Tanner Scott, the San Diego Padres former closer, have been signed this offseason. Scott is expected to get the brunt of the save opportunities.
For Phillips, he'll be able to be deployed in his usual fireman role. And with the latest update, the Dodgers could have him back sooner rather than later.
