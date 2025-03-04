Dodgers Breakout Candidate Suffers New Injury, Dave Roberts Provides Cryptic Update
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez has suffered a metatarsal injury, manager Dave Roberts revealed on Tuesday.
Henriquez, 22, was spotted in a walking boot in the Dodgers clubhouse Tuesday. However, Roberts told reporters he wasn't "ready" to answer questions about what happened.
Henriquez made three regular season appearances for the Dodgers last season, allowing one earned run across 3.1 innings pitched for an ERA of 2.70. He also had five strikeouts and allowed two walks.
Henriquez then made three postseason appearances for L.A., pitching five innings while allowing four earned runs. He pitched two scoreless innings in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, a 10-2 win over the New York Mets.
Henriquez has been tabbed as a potential breakout candidate in 2025. However, it appears he now may begin the season on the injured list.
The Dodgers already have three relievers set to miss Opening Day in right-handed pitchers Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, and Michael Grove.
With those three pitchers out, Henriquez seemingly had a clear path to crack the Opening Day roster, and travel with the team to Japan.
However, with the Dodgers leaving Arizona in a week, being healthy for Japan certainly seems out of the question for Henriquez. Domestic Opening Day on March 27 could be out of the question, too.
Roberts should provide an update on Henriquez in the coming days. That is when he'll likely reveal how it happened, and what the next steps are for the young flamethrower.
