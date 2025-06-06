Dodgers Option Struggling Pitcher, Promote Justin Wrobleski
Landon Knack's recent performance for the Dodgers is a classic case of two steps forward, one step back.
The right-hander followed up back-to-back outings in which he allowed one run over six innings with one of his shortest starts of the season Thursday against the New York Mets.
More news: Dodgers Calling Up Starting Pitcher for Friday's Series Opener vs Cardinals
Friday, one day after he allowed four runs in just 3.1 innings, Knack was optioned to make room for left-hander Justin Wrobleski.
Wrobleski will start Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Knack, the Dodgers' second-round pick in the 2020 draft, is 3-2 with a 5.12 ERA in nine games (seven starts) in 2025.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Honest About Early Season Struggles
Knack, 27, might have found himself en route to Oklahoma City regardless of his performance Thursday. The Dodgers constantly maneuver their staff in hopes of preserving pitchers' workload and effectiveness.
But he did not help himself with a game in which he allowed three home runs and walked five batters, a testament to his poor command in an 86-pitch outing.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Gets Honest About Early Season Struggles
It was the second time Knack had faced the Mets in as many weeks, and familiarity often bodes poorly for a pitcher.
Knack started at Citi Field on May 25 and limited the Mets to four hits and three runs (one earned) while walking none and striking out five in a 3-1 loss.
More news: Dave Roberts Declines to Name Dodgers Closer Amid Tanner Scott's Struggles
That start was one of several highlights in an encouraging month of May. Knack went 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA last month, walking seven batters and striking out 27 in 26.2 innings. But he also allowed six home runs — a trend Knack will need to reverse in order to keep a spot in the Dodgers' rotation for the duration of the season.
Wrobleski, 24, is the Dodgers' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane Dodgers Franchise History With Home Runs
In two appearances this season with the Dodgers, Wrobleski is 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA (5.19 FIP). He's allowed nine hits, eight runs, three walks, and struck out eight batters in nine innings.
Wrobleski debuted with the Dodgers a year ago and went 1-2 with a 5.70 ERA in eight games (six starts). He struck out 26 batters in 36.1 innings.
Although he's missed more bats in a limited sample of major league innings this year, Wrobleski has also seen his fastball velocity decline from 95.1 mph last season to 94.2 mph.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.