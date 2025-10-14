Dodgers Free Agent Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB
Veteran major league utility player Chris Owings, who last played for the Dodgers organization in 2024, announced his retirement on Instagram.
"After 16 years in professional baseball, it’s time to hang up the spikes," Owings wrote. "The game has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined — lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and lessons that will stay with me forever."
Owings signed with the Dodgers in February 2024, on the heels of a nine-year major league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-18), Kansas City Royals (2019), Boston Red Sox (2019), Colorado Rockies (2020-21), Baltimore Orioles (2022), and Pittsburgh Pirates (2023). His brief stint with the New York Yankees organization (2022) did not yield a promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Owings appeared in 14 Cactus League games with the Dodgers in spring training. Despite a solid .269/.424/.462 slash line, he was assigned to Oklahoma City in the final week of camp, and did not receive a promotion from the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.
In what proved to be his final season, Owings hit .262 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 80 games for the Comets. He was released from his minor league contract in July 2024 and hasn't signed with an affiliated baseball team since.
Owings' best years came with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who drafted him in the first round (41st overall) in 2009 out of Gilbert (S.C.) High School. In 2013, Owings was selected to play in the Futures Game, before making his major league debut that September.
By 2014, Owings was a consensus Top-100 prospect in baseball. Although he never became a star, Owings found employment over the next decade by virtue of his combination of speed and versatility in the field. He saw time at seven different positions, everything but first base and catcher, at the major league level.
Owings' best season came in 2015 with Arizona. That year, he led the National League in triples (11) despite playing only 119 games. He finished the 2015 season with a career-best .277 batting average, to go with a .731 OPS (88 OPS+) and 21 stolen bases — also a career-high.
Owings spent his first eight professional seasons with the Diamondbacks, then played for seven organizations over his final eight years (2017-24). He did not play in 2025.
After thanking all the teams that employed him, Owings wrote on Instagram "I’m beyond grateful for this journey — and excited for what’s next!"
Former Dodgers minor leaguer Matt Davidson, a teammate of Owings' in Arizona, was among many former teammates who replied to his announcement on Instagram.
"Congrats bro on a great career! Glad to be able to take the field with you!" Davidson wrote.
