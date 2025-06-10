Dodgers Broadcaster Offers Compelling Reason for Dodgers' Strong Attendance
The Dodgers lead the major leagues in attendance again through the early months of the 2025 season, and it isn't close.
At 50,275 fans per game, the Dodgers are on track to set a franchise record for single-season attendance. Only two teams (the 1993 Colorado Rockies and 2008 New York Yankees) have drawn as many as 4 million fans in a single season. The Dodgers are on pace to become the third.
More news: Dodgers GM Says 'We Should Be Pushing' Minor Leaguers to Prevent Injuries: Report
Against this backdrop, Orel Hershiser was asked why the 2025 team has been such a strong draw. Hershiser — a pitcher on some of the best Dodger teams of the 1980s and a broadcaster for their recent run of success three decades later — offered an interesting answer.
"I think the Dodgers crowds are the way they are because we have such a great Latino base of fans because of Fernando Valenzuela," Hershiser said on a recent episode of the Carlos Baerga Show. "We lost Fernando in the last year or so, good friend of mine that I played up through the minor leagues with. Our fan base is so diverse, and our fan base then if we were averaging let’s say 30 thousand a game compared to 45 or 50, I think the extra 15,000 is coming from the Latino fan base that has fallen in love with the Dodgers. When the Dodgers are on, these people are listening.”
More news: Dodgers' Max Muncy Getting Defensive Help From Unlikely Source
What's perhaps most interesting about Hershiser's answer is that this is the Dodgers' first season without Valenzuela in the ballpark in more than 20 years. He stepped away from his Spanish-language broadcasting duties to focus on his health last September, and died a month later at age 63.
Valenzuela was six years removed from his final major league game, and 12 years removed from his time with the Dodgers, when he joined the Dodgers' Spanish-language broadcast team in 2003.
More news: Veteran Pitcher Re-Signs With Dodgers, Days After DFA
Jaime Jarrin was Valenzuela's mentor as a broadcaster, and his interpreter as a player years earlier. Said Hershiser of the team's Latino fan base: "Jaime talked to more fans, or people, than Vin Scully.”
Hershiser should know. He's seen the Dodger crowds from all angles: for 13 years as a player and 12 as a broadcaster with SportsNet LA. In 2023, he was chosen as a "Legend of Dodger Baseball."
More news: Former Manager Accuses Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani of Gambling, MLB 'Protecting' Him
Before joining SportsNet LA, Hershiser was behind the microphone at ESPN from 2006-13 as a color analyst for their Baseball Tonight, Sunday Night Baseball, College World Series and Little League World Series programming.
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.