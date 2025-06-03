Dodgers Manager Reveals Target Return Date for 2 Key Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to get two pitchers back soon after extended stints on the injured list.
The Dodgers' pitching staff has been absolutely ravaged with injuries during the season, using several different starters and calling up arms from the minor leagues.
More news: Dodgers Could Get Massive Pitching Reinforcement Off 60-Day IL Soon
Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates, two key arms that have missed a lot of time, are making progress toward returning from the injured list.
Yates is battling a hamstring injury, though he is already actively throwing and progressing in his rehabilitation.
He has been throwing simulated games and doing bullpen sessions, both of which are going well, and he might not need a minor league assignment, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.
Kopech, on the other hand, has been on a long road of recovery, not pitching in the majors so far this season from a previous ailment.
He pitched through shoulder discomfort in the World Series, leading to a long healing process during the offseason.
Given his extended absence, Kopech has been taking rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, though he has struggled to control his pitches, walking 11 batters and only striking out 10. His ERA is an awful 15.63.
There are signs of good health, however, as his velocity is good. He should be back during the first week of June, according to Roberts.
“The hope is if it goes well that we’ll get him back sometime this week,” Roberts said.
More news: Pirates Should Send Dodgers to Paul Skenes in 5-Player Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
The Dodgers struggled pitching wise during the month of May. The bullpen struggled to hold leads, and starters, apart from a couple of pitchers, would not last long in games.
Kopech and Yates both represent solid, experienced arms that carry a good reputation in the league.
Roberts told The New York Post's Jon Heyman that he is just trying to keep the team going until some of their key arms can get healthy.
"I'm just thinking about holding serve," Roberts told Heyman.
"With the teams we play, if we can just hold serve, come July and beyond, when we get to full health, we can take off from there."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.