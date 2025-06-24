Dodgers' Max Muncy Accomplishes Insane Feat Not Achieved in More Than 70 Years
Max Muncy has hit 13 of the 206 home runs in his career at Coors Field, more than any major league ballpark he has not called home. Still, when the Dodgers visit Denver for a three-game series beginning Tuesday, Muncy will be hard-pressed to top his performance in his most recent game.
Sunday at Dodger Stadium, Muncy drove in seven of the Dodgers' 13 runs in a 13-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. It was only the third time in his career he's driven in seven runs in a single game.
Remarkably, Muncy's most recent 7-RBI game prior to Sunday came just last month — May 31, in the Dodgers' 18-2 blowout of the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
According to OPTAStats on Twitter/X, the 22 days between 7-RBI games is the fewest number of days any player has gone between games with seven or more RBIs since Ralph Kiner in 1951. The Hall of Fame outfielder went 14 days (July 4-18) between 7-RBI performances for the Pittsburgh Pirates that summer.
Muncy (seven) and Shohei Ohtani (five) accounted for 12 of the Dodgers' 13 RBIs against the Nationals. Mookie Betts had the other.
Muncy's RBIs were the result of two fateful swings: a grand slam in the sixth inning and a three-run homer in the seventh.
Before Muncy's outburst, the Dodgers were in real danger of losing two of three games to Washington, the fourth-place team in the National League East. Nats starter Michael Soroka took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before running into trouble in the sixth inning.
Muncy hit his grand slam against reliever Jose Ferrer, but three of the runs were charged to Soroka.
Muncy's three-run home run against Cole Henry in the seventh inning expanded the Dodgers' lead from 8-3 to 11-3, allowing them to coast to victory.
Muncy was denied a chance to pile on even more when he was stranded on deck to end the bottom of the eighth inning.
Muncy, 34, is in his eighth season in Los Angeles and his 10th season overall. He got off to a slow start in 2025, slashing .178/.308/.278 on May 6.
Since then he's slashing .301/.427/.585 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs in 40 games. Only three hitters have more RBIs during the same time span.
