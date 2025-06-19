Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Talks Potentially Trading for Michael Conforto Replacement
Brandon Gomes was half right.
In a May interview with Jim Bowden on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the Dodgers' general manager was asked about trading for potential replacements at two positions: left field and third base, where Michael Conforto and Max Muncy were struggling to hit their weight.
“I think both of those guys (Conforto and Muncy) are in a good position to continue to get back to what their historic performance is," Gomes said.
Since May 31, Muncy owns a .346/.462/.654 slash line in 16 games through Tuesday. Those figures are well in excess of his historic performance, but it's been enough to lift his season-long slash line to .242/.367/.416. (122 OPS+). In seven years prior with the Dodgers, Muncy slashed .230/.356/.487 (127 OPS+).
As for Conforto, the Dodgers are still waiting for the breakout.
The 32-year-old outfielder signed a one-year, $17 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2024. He had struggled (106 OPS+) relative to his career numbers (126 OPS+) in the previous two seasons in San Francisco, where Oracle Park can be tough on left-handed hitters.
The Dodgers were counting on a bounceback season from Conforto in a new park. Through 74 games — almost halfway through the regular season — he hasn't bounced back yet.
Conforto is slashing .168/.305/.277 through Tuesday. His batting average is the lowest among all qualified hitters in MLB; his slugging percentage is the second-lowest.
For now, at least, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman isn't looking outside the organization for a replacement.
“To date, obviously, Michael hasn’t performed up to what he expected or we expected,” Friedman told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “But, watching the way he is working, watching the progress being made, I would bet that his next two months are way better than his last two months.
“Obviously, like we will with all of our players, we will continue to assess where they are. The important thing is, if we have an injury or (poor) performance, do we feel like we have different ways to maneuver? We do.”
Shaikin asked Friedman if there's a possibility of trading for a left fielder.
“Never say never,” Friedman said, “but I think we would hold a very high bar and find it very unlikely.”
The trade deadline this season is July 31. Most major trades are not consummated in June. The blockbuster trade that sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday is the exception to the rule.
“This game will kick you down. It will kick you when you’re down. It can be cruel,” Conforto told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times in May. “So sometimes, you just have to lean on what you know you are as a player, and all the support you have around you … and keep going straight ahead, keep working.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in May that Conforto's career prior to this season was strong enough to earn him a "long leash." Based on Friedman's comments this week, that leash still has some give.
